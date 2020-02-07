First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 867.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $74,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 334,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,631. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

