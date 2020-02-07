First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Quest Diagnostics worth $76,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

DGX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $112.02. 20,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.