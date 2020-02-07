First Trust Advisors LP Sells 106,866 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $73,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.64. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $355.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,863 shares of company stock worth $26,573,866. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

