First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,140 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $80,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 785,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,114,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,760,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 617,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.