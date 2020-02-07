First Trust Advisors LP Sells 317,644 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Incyte worth $72,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 357.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $11,214,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,736. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,923.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

