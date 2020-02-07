First Trust Advisors LP Sells 636,740 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $76,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of AJG opened at $105.48 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

