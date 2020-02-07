First Trust Advisors LP Sells 89,458 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

