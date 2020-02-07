FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $34,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 167.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 2,784,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

