FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

FE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

