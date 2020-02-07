FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

