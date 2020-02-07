FLIP (FLP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,063.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market cap of $729,139.00 and approximately $2,063.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

