Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

FSCT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. 38,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $133,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,562.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,401 shares of company stock worth $8,283,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

