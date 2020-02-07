Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 14,369 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

