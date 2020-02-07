Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,450 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.72 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

