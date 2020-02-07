Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $279.81 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

