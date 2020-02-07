Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.74% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Civista Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

