Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,742 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $13.89 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

