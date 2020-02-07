Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.16% of Pretium Resources worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $3,459,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

