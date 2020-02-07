Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $224.98 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

