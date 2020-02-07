Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.32% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.13 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

