Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 10,454 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

VFC opened at $83.59 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

