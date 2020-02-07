Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 13,782 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners raised its position in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

