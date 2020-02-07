Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 96,000 EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of EQM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.14%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

