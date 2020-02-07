Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,468 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 756,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 695,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

WES opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.