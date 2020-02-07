Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.