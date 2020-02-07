Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

