Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $153.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.