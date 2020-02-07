Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.92 Million Position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.53% of THL Credit worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in THL Credit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THL Credit by 11.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in THL Credit by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCRD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

TCRD opened at $6.48 on Friday. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

