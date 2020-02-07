Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

