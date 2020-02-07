Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.07 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 867.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

In related news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.