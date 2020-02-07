Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,928 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.54% of Tidewater worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:TDW opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $628.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 36.07%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert P. Tamburrino bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

