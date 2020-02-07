Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $5.09 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,522 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $862.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

