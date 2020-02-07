Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $5.81 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.