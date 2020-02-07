Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

