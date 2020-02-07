Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

