Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $1.92 Million in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Rattler Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RTLR opened at $15.07 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

