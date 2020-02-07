Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 425,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of NGL Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

NGL opened at $9.90 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

