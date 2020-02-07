Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 13,891 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $845.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

