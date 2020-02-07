Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,184 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $152.70 and a 1 year high of $184.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

