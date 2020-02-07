Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 38,572 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 70,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

