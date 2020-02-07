Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 623,152 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.50% of Precision Drilling worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

