Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kellogg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 42.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,351,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

