Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 465,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 325,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 226,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

