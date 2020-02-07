Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.