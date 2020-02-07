Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

