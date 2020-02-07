Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 14.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 189.2% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 136,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 89,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.09. DCP Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

