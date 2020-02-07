Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

