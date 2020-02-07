Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,980 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.