Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.