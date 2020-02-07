Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,738. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

